Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

