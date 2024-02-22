Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

