Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $9.62.
In other news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $79,671.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock valued at $127,663. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
