Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,075,188 shares of company stock worth $423,853,589. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $18.71 on Thursday, reaching $486.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,326,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,265,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.62.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.