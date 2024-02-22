Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $737,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,022,951. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

MU stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,781,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336,132. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

