Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $149.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $166.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average of $131.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

