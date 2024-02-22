Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 7,862 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $207,399.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Model N by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Model N by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Model N by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

