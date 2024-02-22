Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.65) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 240.80 ($3.03) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of GBX 223.60 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.64). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 259.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

