Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 78 Per Share

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.98) per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

Shares of MGNS stock opened at GBX 2,295 ($28.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,729.16, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.25. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,560.87 ($19.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,420 ($30.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,205.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,060.75.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

