Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

