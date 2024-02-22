Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

