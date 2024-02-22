Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.