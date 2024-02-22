Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,586,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 100,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $538.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.