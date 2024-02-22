MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. MSCI comprises about 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of MSCI worth $38,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSCI traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $563.64. 130,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,277. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.25. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

