MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $620.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

NYSE MSCI opened at $555.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $561.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.25. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

