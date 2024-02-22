Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 103.3% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $3,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MLI. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

MLI traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,246. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.