Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Murphy USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $25.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.4 %

MUSA opened at $397.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy USA has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $404.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 25.36 EPS for the current year.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Read Our Latest Report on MUSA

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.