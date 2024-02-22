My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $266,761.19 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $266,761.19 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

