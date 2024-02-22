Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.09. 137,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,572. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

