NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
