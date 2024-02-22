NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.