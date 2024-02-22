NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NanoViricides by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

