NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.68. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
