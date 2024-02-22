Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4,717.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,367 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 546,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,224. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

