National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 121.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $7,899,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after buying an additional 134,418 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.