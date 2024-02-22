National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.310-4.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Health Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.31-4.37 EPS.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 52,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Health Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.