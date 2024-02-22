Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s current price.

GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

GLBE opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

