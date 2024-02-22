NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 3.6% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 230,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 894,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

