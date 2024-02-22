Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $61.18 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $484.62 million and $61.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,608.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00134378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00507284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00239318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00146895 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,279,893,870 coins and its circulating supply is 43,588,653,938 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

