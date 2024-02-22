NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,502. The firm has a market cap of $415.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.18. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,359 shares of company stock worth $282,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroPace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

