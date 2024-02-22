NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NEE stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

