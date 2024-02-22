NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,582,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,530,000 after acquiring an additional 88,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $104.33. 2,316,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

