NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-$1.74 EPS.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 71.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 9.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

