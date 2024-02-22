Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 606,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 203,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 415,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

