Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock traded up $10.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $274.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.41.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

