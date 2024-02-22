Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,477,000 after buying an additional 182,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.