Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $257.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

