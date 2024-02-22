Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,052,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $508.64. 136,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,690. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $515.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.91. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

