Northern Trust Corp Purchases 168,286 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Fiserv worth $724,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.22. 296,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

