Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,777,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of 3M worth $634,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.64. The company had a trading volume of 936,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

