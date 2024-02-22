NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE NBY opened at $0.15 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $964,986.20, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

