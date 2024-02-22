Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

NOVN opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140,075.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

