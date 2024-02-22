NS Partners Ltd Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

