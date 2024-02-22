NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 696,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,688. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

