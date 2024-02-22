NS Partners Ltd Has $13.49 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,552,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,883,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,242,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $83.55. 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.