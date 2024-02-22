NS Partners Ltd Has $17.88 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.77. 9,554,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,482,436. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

