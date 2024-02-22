NS Partners Ltd Has $19.72 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MKC traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,666. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

