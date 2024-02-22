NS Partners Ltd Has $21.26 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of VeriSign worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.80. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,935,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

