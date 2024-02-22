NS Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,890,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 2.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.18% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,826,000 after buying an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $826,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after buying an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,116. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

