NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

