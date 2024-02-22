NS Partners Ltd Sells 682 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.6% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 470,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 149.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.14. The stock had a trading volume of 398,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

