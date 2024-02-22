NS Partners Ltd Sells 90 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $13.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $568.00. 120,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.27 and its 200 day moving average is $492.74. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

