NS Partners Ltd Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

